Enrique Iglesias plans to extend his trip in India after Mumbai gig, wants to visit Taj Mahal: Source

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is all set to return to India after 13 years for a performance, and he is planning to make some time for a little sightseeing as well as explore historical sights, including a trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Enrique Iglesias will have two shows in Mumbai.(Photo: Instagram)

Enrique Iglesias planning to extend India trip

We have learnt that Enrique Iglesias is planning to extend his trip in India and explore the culture more. He is also planning to go to Agra and visit the Taj Mahal.

“He regrets not seeing the Taj Mahal during his last trip and is now eager to immerse himself in the beauty of this historic site," said a source in the know-how.

"Enrique Iglesias enjoys exploring the culture of every city he performs in, as demonstrated by his visits in the past,” shared the source, adding that it is the reason why the singer has planned to extend his trip in India and head to Agra after his gigs in Mumbai.

About Enrique Iglesias’ gig

Enrique Iglesias, the hitmaker of popular songs like Rhythm Divine and Bailamos, will be performing in India after a gap of 13 years. The Spanish singer-songwriter will perform at a concert on October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. He will also have another show on October 29 at the same venue.

"I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show," he said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

The 50-year-old singer previously visited India in 2012 for a tour, where he covered three cities — Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.