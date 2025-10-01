'If I could dance, maybe Bollywood could work': Enrique Iglesias on return to India and its 'amazing energy' | Exclusive

If you are not a young Millennial, it is perhaps hard to describe the chokehold Enrique Iglesias had on an entire generation in the 2000s. The singer remains one of the most influential musicians of our time, and also one of the most popular international artists in India. That is why it is hard to understand why his last visit to these shores was in 2012. It may have taken 13 years, but Enrique is back, or at least he is en route. HT EXCLUSIVE | Enrique Iglesias talks about his India return.

The singer will perform in Mumbai in October. Ahead of the much-anticipated visit, the multi-platinum singer spoke to Hindustan Times about India, the evolution of his music, and Bollywood, among other things.

On the return to India

When Enrique's India visit was first announced in June, there was only one show scheduled. But the demand for tickets was so high that it sold out in minutes, and the promoters added another. Was the singer surprised? He says, "You never know when you first announce, but I will say that I had a great feeling about India specifically. The fans there are so amazing and dedicated."

Enrique says he is in awe of India's energy, something that makes the crowds here and performances very different. "The energy is incredible. The crowds, the fans, the people….EVERYTHING is always amazing," he says. But then what took him 13 years to return to this 'amazing' place? "It just takes time to go around the world and then return. I would definitely love to come here more often in the future," says Enrique.

The October concert will be Enrique Iglesias' first performance in India since 2012.

On Indian music and Bollywood

During his last visit to India, Enrique expressed his admiration for Indian music. He has collaborated with Sunidhi Chauhan, among other Indian artistes, over the years. "I am always listening and watching," he says, as the conversation moves to Indian music. He adds, "I have done duets and remixes in the past with various Indian artists and am always considering the future."

Everything about Enrique's music and persona is very Indian. He is a heartthrob who sings, which begs the question as to why nobody from Bollywood has cast him yet. "Have there been offers?" we ask him. "If I could dance, maybe it would work," he responds with a smile.

At 50, Enrique is completing 30 years in the music industry. It has been a while. When asked what changes he has seen in his music and style, the singer flips the question. "I would divert that question right back to the fans," he says. But is there something he would change in his journey so far? Never to be outwitted, Enrique has the perfect reply ready: "I would have loved to come to India hundreds of more times."

Enrique Iglesias' India concert

Enrique will perform at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on 29 and 30 October. Produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, this concert marks the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years.