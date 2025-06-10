Enrique Iglesias to perform in India after 13 years: Check out date, venue and ticket booking here

Enrique Iglesias, the hitmaker of globally popular songs like Rhythm Divine and Bailamos, is set to perform in India after a gap of 13 years. The Spanish singer-songwriter will hold a concert on October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. (Also read: Justin Baldoni clarifies ‘$650 million lawsuit against Blake Lively thrown out’ claims, reveals what's really happened) Enrique Iglesias to perform in India after 13 years.(Photo: Instagram)

Details on Enrique's performance

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, a press release stated.

“Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career,” said the press release.

The 50-year-old singer previously visited India in 2012 for a tour, where he covered three cities -- Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.

"Iglesias' unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature bend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance," it added.

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director, EVA Live, said bringing the singer back to India is a "historic moment".

Ticket go live on June 27

"The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage," he added.

In the last one year, the country has witnessed many concerts by international artists like Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa.

General ticket sales will begin on June 27 after a two-phase pre-sale.