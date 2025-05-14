(Exclusive) Bailamos hitmaker Enrique Iglesias is returning to India after 13 years, will perform in Mumbai

Enrique Iglesias(Photo: Instagram)

When musician Enrique Iglesias took the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai last year, it created a lot of curiosity among his fans in India, who were hoping for his India visit soon. Now, we have exclusively learnt that the multi-award-winning musician has added India to his touring list this year. A source says, “Enrique will perform in Mumbai in October. An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 years.” His last visit to the country was in 2012 for a three-city tour across Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

In his earlier interviews, Enrique has called India “one of his favourite” places in the world.

In 2019, Enrique had said that he “can’t wait to be back in India”. The singer took to Instagram to share a video from his previous trip to India where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him. The moment was captured by a Mexican TV channel whose reporter was already in the car interviewing Iglesias, who spotted the fan chasing them on his bike. The reporter then lowers the window glass and points the mic towards the fan: “Are you Enrique?” came the question. When he got a yes from the Heartbeat singer, he started gushing about his admiration while trying to balance the conversation and the driving. “It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You’re a rockstar. We all love you here a lot,” the fan said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Enrique Iglesias captioned the video: “One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India… can’t wait to be back!! #Throwback.” The 50-year-old singer has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.

The last few months have seen some of the biggest international musicians tour India, including Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Dutch DJ Tiësto, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, Dua Lipa and Alan Walker, among others. With Guns N Roses this weekend and Travis Scott later this year, it only gets better.