Bryan Adams on India visit: I would love to explore Bollywood, I follow Punjabi music

He last visited India in 2018. So, Bryan Adams’ excitement to set foot in the country for a multi-city tour this December knows no bounds. “I would love to return more often, but I do better than most I feel. This is our seventh tour of India, not many western artistes can say that,” says the Canadian singer-songwriter. Bryan Adams

Adams, who would start his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024 on December 10 in Shillong, will also take the stage in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad. “There are so many shows in India this time, and I will also be performing at places I’ve never been to before. So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m not sure how much sightseeing I’ll get to do, but I hope to visit Chandigarh once as I’ve never been there,” he tells us.

The Canadian musician says he follows India’s music scene diligently: “I have a recording studio in Vancouver and we get [to interact with] many local Punjabi artistes and rappers there.” So, given a chance, would he like to explore Bollywood too? “Absolutely, I would love to,” says Adams, adding, “I’ve worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and I’ve met some members from the Kapoor family.”

Ask the 64-year-old, who has hits such as Summer of ’69, Everything I Do and Straight From The Heart, among others, to his credit, how he has evolved as a musician in the past decade to stay relevant, and he says, “I’m a self-managed independent artiste now. I’ve come up with my own music label, Bad Records, and I’m loving it!”

Speaking of changing times, does he like how streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, etc, play a role in taking music to audiences and deciding the fate of their music? “I do like it and I am glad I do as I have no other choice. But I still feel that no matter who the artiste is or whichever platform your music streams on, it (the fate of a song) all depends on the same thing – songwriters,” Adams signs off.