EXCLUSIVE| Akon: I would love to work on Chammak Challo 2.0

As he arrives in India for Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong, Akon speaks exclusively to HT City about his love for the country and working in Bollywood
Akon’s love for India and Bollywood go a long way. As we sit down for a tête-à-tête with the Senegalese-American singer ahead of his performance at the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong, he says he’s “set to mark” his “Bollywood comeback”. He adds, “Since I was on a musical sabbatical for the last few years, I didn’t think of anything in the music space. But, I have been following India’s music scene very closely and I miss Bollywood. There is a lot of Bollywood work that will happen in 2025. I am already in touch with some of my friends in the industry, and I am looking forward to announcing the project soon.”
Akon’s on-screen collab with actor Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One (2011) continues to be talked about. Ask if he’d be keen to associate with the project again if a sequel is made, and the singers tells us, “Bollywood has always been very close to my heart, and if an opportunity to work on Chammak Challo 2.0 presents itself, I would love to grab it.”
Talking about his love for India, Akon adds, “Alongside the Bollywood music scene, I am so happy to see independent music thrive in India. Indian artistes are travelling the world. It’s amazing. India is my second home. I try to visit the country every year. I performed in Pune last year. I love India’s vibrance and spiritual energy.“