EXCLUSIVE| Akon: I would love to work on Chammak Challo 2.0

Akon’s love for India and Bollywood go a long way. As we sit down for a tête-à-tête with the Senegalese-American singer ahead of his performance at the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong, he says he’s “set to mark” his “Bollywood comeback”. He adds, “Since I was on a musical sabbatical for the last few years, I didn’t think of anything in the music space. But, I have been following India’s music scene very closely and I miss Bollywood. There is a lot of Bollywood work that will happen in 2025. I am already in touch with some of my friends in the industry, and I am looking forward to announcing the project soon.” Akon at Shillong Cherry Blossom Music Festival(Photo: Soumya Vajpayee/HT)

Akon’s on-screen collab with actor Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One (2011) continues to be talked about. Ask if he’d be keen to associate with the project again if a sequel is made, and the singers tells us, “Bollywood has always been very close to my heart, and if an opportunity to work on Chammak Challo 2.0 presents itself, I would love to grab it.”

Talking about his love for India, Akon adds, “Alongside the Bollywood music scene, I am so happy to see independent music thrive in India. Indian artistes are travelling the world. It’s amazing. India is my second home. I try to visit the country every year. I performed in Pune last year. I love India’s vibrance and spiritual energy.“