Akon, SuperM's Lucas, Boney M to headline Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival: Check dates, ticket prices

R&B singer Akon, R&B group Boney M, and SuperM's Lucas will headline the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held in November. As per officials, Akon will perform on November 16 as part of his Superfan Tour. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Radhika Merchant dance to Chammak Challo with Akon at Ambani bash. Watch) Akon and SuperM's Lucas will be part of Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

Who all will be part of the festival?

It includes one show per country in Asia in November and December, with additional stops in as many as eight countries. LUCAS, a Thai and Hong Kong rapper, recently made a solo debut with Renegade. He is also a member of the supergroup SuperM. Boney M's performance at the festival is part of its farewell tour, officials said. It will also feature founding member Maizie Williams.

Ticket prices for the event

The event will also witness the presence of multi-platinum DJ R3HAB, and nu metal band KORN. The Cherry Blossom Festival, which is backed by the Meghalaya government, will be held on November 15 and 16. Tickets for the festival were available online with prices starting at ₹3,299. As per BookMyShow, the tickets are also available for ₹6999, ₹8999, and ₹13999--being the highest price.

With impressive lineups, the festival draws thousands of music enthusiasts from across the country every year. Last year, the festival featured Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating, drawing large crowds.

About Akon

Akon, in addition to his own chart-­dominating singles Smack That and I Wanna Love You, he’s made a staggering 300 guest appearances for icons including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, R Kelly, and Eminem. Throughout his career, Akon has sold over 35 million albums sold worldwide, gained five Grammy Award nominations, and has achieved 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Akon holds the Guinness Book of World Records as the #1 selling artists for master ringtones in the world and became the first solo artist in history to lock down both the number one and number two spots on the Billboard Hot 100.