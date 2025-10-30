Mumbai can't escape Enrique Iglesias' rhythm divine: Pop icon gets emotional on stage as 25000 fans sing Hero. Watch

It was a night few Enrique Iglesias fans will forget. The Latino pop icon returned to India after 13 years and enthralled 25000 screaming fans at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on Thursday night. The concert saw Enrique turn back the clock and belt out some of his most memorable tracks, and even had him engaging with the sold-out crowd. Enrique Iglesias brought his best songs to Mumbai in his first concert in India in 13 years.

Enrique performed everything from crowd favourites like Bailamos and Escape to Bailando and Ring My Bells in a 90-minute performance. He danced on stage, grooved with the crowd, and even got the fans to sing along.

Enrique Iglesias gets emotional on stage

In one particularly soft moment, the singer began Hero, the chartbuster from his 2001 album Escape, and the 25,000-strong crowd joined along. The 50-year-old egged them on, eventually sitting down on his knees and bowing to the fans, gratitude showing on his face.

There were some fun moments too, as the singer saw phones being thrown at him by some fans close to the stage. He obliged with a selfie or two before the security put a stop to it. At one point, the singer climbed down the stage and shook hands with fans near the barricades in the front section, even planting a kiss on one’s cheek.

Fans react to Enrique's return

A few fans did have complaints about the set list. “He didn't sing Rhythm Divine or Addicted. I am really cheesed off,” said one fan right as the concert ended with Baby I Like It around 10 PM. Others felt that those in the general sections were ‘too far’ from the stage to actually see the action. The organisers erected a second stage closer to the general section, and the singer did perform a few songs from there.

Many celebrities attended the concert as well, with Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhanani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shweta Basu Prasad being spotted in the crowd.

The concert was opened by EDM duo Progressive Brothers and followed by Indo-Canadian pop star Jonita Gandhi, before Enrique took the stage for his lively act. The sold-out event is Enrique’s third visit to India. The singer will perform one more time at the same venue on Friday night when an even larger crowd is expected to attend.