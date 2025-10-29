Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Sting to rock Super Bowl weekend with exclusive concert in San Francisco

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 08:54 am IST

Sting, the singer of 'Every Breath You Take,' is set to perform at the Super Bowl, just two days before the championship game in California.

British Musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, famously Sting, is set to perform on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The Palace of Fine Arts is renowned for its architecture and Bay Area heritage.

Sting is set to perform at Super Bowl Weekend
Sting is set to perform at Super Bowl Weekend

The show is part of the NFL's official pre-game concert series, the "Studio 60" event. The actual Super Bowl will follow on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Sting's Return in the Bay Area

The 17-time Grammy winner has enjoyed being both the frontman of The Police and a solo artist with hits like “Roxanne." His last major shows in the Bay Area were in 2024. For the Gen X and the millennials, this will present a rare chance to see him live in an intimate setting before the Super Bowl frenzy kicks in.

Sting’s addition garners major musical draw to the already star-studded Super Bowl weekend, making the pre, mid and post-game high a full entertainment spectacle. It underlines how the NFL is leveraging its marquee event to create multi-day fan experiences that blend sports with lifestyle and music.

The Super Bowl Week

This special concert forms part of a weekend-long entertainment experience under the banner of the NFL's hospitality partner, On Location.

The announcement of Sting's concert arrives in tandem with other headline events for Super Bowl Weekend, including a show by country star Chris Stapleton set for February 7 in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl’s halftime show, set for the big game itself, will be performed by Bad Bunny.

Sting is part of the two-day concert experience, along with meet-and-greet opportunities with NFL legends and players.

To buy tickets and get more info on other artists performing on the Super Bowl weekend, visit the official On Location event page.

Further details of the major acts are still forthcoming.

