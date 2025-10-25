NFL's big move amid NBA gambling scandal; players warned about illegal activities

The NFL has alerted all players about the gambling scandal that hit the NBA this week. Football stars, across the 32 teams, have been warned about illegal sports betting via a memo. This comes as the FBI revealed two indictments that allege illegal sports betting and gambling, and have led to the arrest of 31 people in total. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference during the NFL owners meetings(AP)

On Friday, the NFL sent a memo urging players and personnel to adhere to the league's gambling policy.

“NFL players must not: (1) Place any bet on NFL Football. (2) Throw or fix any NFL game or event of otherwise manipulate or attempt to manipulate any play or other aspect of an NFL game. (3) Share confidential, non-public information regarding any NFL game, player, or event with any third-party," the memo read.

“Players are also required to report a gambling debt of $10,000 or more and should be especially mindful that large gambling debts may make them vulnerable to bad actors seeking to exploit them,” it further added.

The NFL is not new to gambling scandals. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on multiple games in 2021. He had taken a break from his Atlanta Falcons stint to address mental health concerns.

Next year, in 2023, several players were suspended. Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, Demetrius Taylor, Rashod Berry and Shaka Toney were reinstated after being handed indefinite bans.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo said that his teammate Terry Rozier, who was arrested, has the team's ‘full support’.

"For us, as a team, we stand behind him, full support," Adebayo told reporters in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The biggest thing for us is keep praying for him, keep cheering for him behind the scenes and going out here to win games and change the narrative.”

Rozier has denied all wrongdoing as the probe goes on.