Netflix brings vertical video scrolling to mobile like Instagram reels

Netflix is experimenting with a new mobile feature that changes how viewers browse and discover content on the platform. The streaming company has begun testing a vertically scrolling video feed on smartphones, which will allow users to swipe through short clips from shows and films in a continuous motion. The test, which mirrors the scrolling style seen on Instagram Reels and TikTok, is not aimed at turning Netflix into a social media app but at simplifying how users find new titles to watch. Netflix is testing a new vertical video feed on mobile devices that allows users to seamlessly scroll through clips.(AFP)

A New Way to Discover Content

The feature works by offering short, looping clips from Netflix’s existing catalog, both originals and licensed content. Users can scroll through these snippets to get a quick preview of different shows and films before choosing what to stream in full. Netflix believes that this new feature will help viewers decide what to watch more quickly by reducing the time they spend browsing through endless options.

According to Netflix’s CTO, Elizabeth Stone, the company’s intent is not to imitate short-form social platforms but to enhance the viewing experience within the app. She explained that the vertical feed is designed to match the context of entertainment discovery rather than social engagement. In other words, Netflix aims to keep users inside its ecosystem instead of directing them to other apps for trailers or short clips.

The new vertical feed could also strengthen Netflix’s marketing strategy. By showing brief clips directly within the app, the streamer can hold users’ attention during idle browsing periods and encourage them to watch more full-length content. The test is currently in limited rollout, and Stone confirmed that Netflix will continue experimenting with the format through 2026 before deciding on a wider launch.

Real-Time Voting Feature

At the same time, Netflix is expanding its focus beyond passive streaming. During TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, Stone revealed that the company is developing interactive and immersive features, beginning with real-time voting. Viewers will be able to influence live shows directly by voting on outcomes as they happen.

Netflix has already begun testing this with its live cooking show Dinner Time Live with David Chang and plans to introduce it to the upcoming reboot of Star Search. The new system allows users to cast votes through on-screen prompts during live streams, though those who rewind or join late may miss the voting window.

In addition to real-time voting, Netflix is exploring interactive formats such as Party Games for TV and responsive podcasts, aiming to make its platform more dynamic and engaging for viewers worldwide.