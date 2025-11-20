Was D4vd arrested? Latest on Celeste Rivas' death probe as LAPD ‘identifies’ suspect

The investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez took a fresh turn on Tuesday after singer D4vd was reportedly identified as a suspect in the case. The body of Celeste Rivas, 15, was found at a Los Angeles towing yard inside an abandoned Tesla, which belonged to D4vd. Celeste Rivas (L) and singer, D4vd. (X/@MarioNawfal)

Since the body was discovered and a probe was opened into the case, D4vd canceled his upcoming tour and said that he is cooperating in the investigation. Now, more than two months after her body was found inside the car in a decaying state, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been named as a suspect in the case.

As of now, the D4vd has not been charged with any crime and has not been arrested in the probe into the death of Celeste Rivas. But, on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the investigation, that the singer has "not been cooperative" with the investigators and has been named a suspect by the police.

However, as of now, the LAPD have not revealed any details about the investigation. Nor has there been any confirmation from the police about D4vd possibly facing charges.

D4vd case update: Was Celeste Rivas murdered? Is singer a suspect? Shocking details emerge

Celeste Rivas Investigation: What We Know So Far

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was from Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing in April 2024, with the last sighting reported on April 5. After police found Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body on September 8, the LAPD said that it "had been deceased for several weeks before the discovery."

The police launched a probe into the incident after the body was identified through DNA matching with Celeste Rivas Hernandez's mother. But, beyond that, there has been little headway into the case, as, so far, the cause of the teen's death has not been determined. Notably, the body was found in a decaying state, which made it impossible for the LA County coroner to examine it for the cause.

It poses a major hurdle in the investigation because the charges against D4vdit, if filed, would amount to only concealment of a dead body.