What is Angle's Trumpet? Epstein's emails expose interest in ‘Zombie plants’ linked to control free will

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier, is believed to have maintained "zombie" plants that generated an untraceable substance known to inhibit the free will of victims, according to the latest released by the Department of Justice (DoJ). Jeffrey Epstein allegedly maintained 'zombie' plants that produce scopolamine, a substance that inhibits free will. (AFP)

Emails reveal that Epstein inquired with a close associate named Ann Rodriguez about "trumpet plants at nursery," with the financier possibly alluding to the highly toxic "Angel’s Trumpet" poison. The mail was dated 3 March 2014, as per TMZ.

Epstein docs and toxic Trumpet plants In a separate email from January 2015, photographer Antoine Verglas allegedly sent a message titled ‘Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that eliminates free will’ to Epstein. This email contained forwards from the Daily Mail and Vice, which described scopolamine as a substance capable of rendering individuals ‘highly suggestible’. Several notable excerpts from the article were emphasized, such as, “You can guide them wherever you want. It’s like they’re a child.”

Another email from 2022 details the effects of exposure to scopolamine. In what is referred to as a “victim impact statement,” an individual named Joseph Manzaro narrates a troubling event from December 2014, in which he claims to have been drugged with scopolamine — a tropane alkaloid derived from various plants, including the Angel Trumpet. The identity of Joseph Manzaro and his connection to Epstein remain unclear.

What are Trumpet plants? Angel’s Trumpet plants are exceedingly hazardous, as they yield a frightening drug called scopolamine.

Scopolamine, often referred to as devil’s breath, is frequently described as inducing a dissociative state in users, which can lead to hallucinations. In severe instances, it can render individuals submissive and even result in memory loss while under the influence of the drug. The side effects associated with it have led to its characterization as causing users to face a zombie-like condition.

The drug from South America is occasionally utilized to address conditions like nausea and motion sickness. However, it is currently employed for recreational purposes. Its overdose can be fatal.

The UK Addiction Treatment Centres have cautioned that in countries like Colombia, where it is referred to as burundanga, the drug is used with malicious intent.

Angel plants belong to the Brugmansia genus and possess potential toxicity. Its seeds and leaves are particularly hazardous.

Rich in scopolamine (hyoscine), hyoscyamine, and various other tropane alkaloids, ingestion can lead to hallucinations, a total loss of consciousness, disconnection from reality (psychosis), and amnesia regarding the incident.

An Encyclopedia of Shamanism describes the hallucinogenic effects of Brugmansia, stating, “Brugmansia induces a powerful trance with violent and unpleasant effects, sickening aftereffects, and at times temporary insanity.” In the journal Pathology, these effects were characterized as “terrifying rather than pleasurable.”