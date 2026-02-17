'Totally exonerated': Trump denies any link to Jeffrey Epstein, says he has 'nothing to hide'

"In fact, Jeffrey Epstein was fighting that I don't get elected with some author," he added.

The US president further accused Epstein of working against him in the 2016 elections.

'I have nothing to hide. I've been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they'd find it and found just the opposite. I've been totally exonerated," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

US President Donald Trump has once again denied any links to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Amid the uproar caused with the release of the Epstein Files , the US president told reporters that he has "nothing to hide".

Following the release of the Epstein Files, Trump, whose name has repeatedly shown up in the files and flight logs, has downplayed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump claims he cut ties with Epstein in the early 2000s after the sex offender recruited one of his employees from Mar-a-Lago estate.

The White House has also downplayed Trump's link with Epstein. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US President has been consistent and kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a "creep."

She added that the release of Epstein files shows how transparent Trump is.

“The president has always remained consistent and that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep. And unlike many other people who are named in these files, President Trump cut off his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was honest and transparent about that for years and years. I think what the president has said all along has always remained true. The release of more than three million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous, disgusting crimes just shows the level of transparency that this president and administration have committed to in bringing these files to light,” Leavitt was quoted as saying.

Trump in the Epstein Files The US Department of Justice, in its latest tranche, released over three million documents, pictures and videos related to the Epstein Files. In this new document, President Trump has been mentioned at least over 1,000 times.

However, as per a New York Times report, over 5,300 files were found containing more than 38,000 references to Trump, his wife Melania, his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and other related words and phrases to the US president.

While some of the mentions are benign, many of them include details of sexual assault and rape, which as per officials, remain unverified.

DOJ has looked into these allegations but has stated that they did not find any credible information to merit a detailed investigation.