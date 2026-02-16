Trump, Obama and more: Epstein files name 300 prominent figures – see full list
Approximately 300 names connected to Jeffrey Epstein were disclosed by the DOJ, including political leaders and celebrities.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a list of roughly 300 politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appear in records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The disclosure follows assurances to Congress that documents related to the case would be made public under transparency requirements.
Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a letter to congressional judiciary leaders that the Department released all materials in its possession that relate to specified categories connected to the Epstein investigation. They said that being mentioned in the files does not indicate wrongdoing.
What the DOJ released and what remains withheld
According to the DOJ, officials reviewed approximately 6 million pages of documents and released more than 3.5 million pages of records weeks after the December 19 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Materials withheld include those protected by attorney-client privilege, work-product protections and deliberative-process privilege. The DOJ also redacted victims’ names and removed personally identifiable information.
Blanche has previously said a small number of documents remain tied up in litigation and could be released if approved by a court.
Officials stressed that no records were withheld due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity,” and any omissions may reflect the scale and speed of the review.
Prominent figures named in the files
The list includes current and former political leaders, celebrities, and business figures. Among those referenced are Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Woody Allen, Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Pope John Paul II, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Beyoncé, among others.
The DOJ clarified that some individuals appear only in passing references, including mentions within documents or press reports that are unrelated on their face to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell matters.
Congressional pressure
The release comes amid sustained pressure from lawmakers seeking greater transparency into Epstein’s trafficking network, financial operations and investigative handling.
The letter was sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dick Durbin, as well as House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan and ranking member Jamie Raskin.
Last week, Rep. Ro Khanna, who co-led the transparency legislation alongside Rep. Thomas Massie, read several names on the House floor, alleging they had been withheld. The DOJ later said four of those individuals appeared only in a New York photo lineup with no known ties to Epstein and were still being verified.
