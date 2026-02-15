Who is Lesley Groff, the woman mentioned 150,000 times in Epstein files?

Lesley Groff, a previously low-profile Connecticut resident, has emerged at the center of renewed attention following the release of the unredacted Epstein Files for the Congress members. Lesley Groff, a former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, has gained attention after the release of unredacted Epstein files. (Epstein Library | DOJ )

According to recently released files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Groff's name appears more than 150,000 times, second to Epstein himself, in the Epstein files.

Epstein's executive assistant: Lesley Groff Groff resided in New Canaan and joined Epstein's side in the early 2000s. She worked as Epstein's executive assistant for nearly two decades.

Groff closely monitored Epstein's schedule, meetings, and travel from 2001 until he died in a New York jail cell in 2019, as he was accused of trafficking hundreds of women and girls for sex.

Groff was the main point of contact for anyone who wanted to leverage Epstein's contacts. According to CT Insider, if they wanted to board Epstein's aircraft or if they needed help getting their child enrolled in college, they would have to go to Groff.

She oversaw Epstein's personal and professional calendars, interacting with everyone from Woody Allen and Steve Bannon to Prince Andrew.

One federal lawyer wrote in the records, but their identity was redacted, “She was Epstein's primary secretary who handled the travel logistics for Epstein, his employees, and the victims who traveled. So it makes sense that her last name has so many hits.”

Multiple civil lawsuits were also filed against Groff over the years, with some alleging she facilitated Epstein’s abuses by scheduling “massages” and arranging travel for victims.

However, those suits were either dismissed or withdrawn, often as part of settlements or requirements to participate in victim compensation programmes.

How did Groff become a co-conspirator with Epstein? In an interview with FBI agents in 2008, Groff stated that she began working for Epstein in his New York office in February 2001.

After putting her résumé on the Monster job website, she found the assistant position after interviewing with Epstein and Maxwell. She had previously worked as an event planner.

Groff, 58, is frequently cited in media reports alongside Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova, two former aides who victims said in lawsuits and depositions assisted in recruiting. However, there is no proof that Groff was a victim of Epstein like Kellen and Marcinkova were.

Epstein referred to his group of assistants, which included Groff, as "an extension of my brain," and he paid them up to $200,000 annually. Additionally, Groff has owned a $4.2 million home in New Canaan for over ten years.

Epstein also volunteered to pay for full-time child care and purchase a Mercedes-Benz for Groff when she considered quitting her job after having a baby. Epstein told the Times, “There is no way that I could lose Lesley to motherhood.”