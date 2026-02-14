Alfredo Rodriguez: Epstein's butler and ‘black book’ in focus after new files released; ‘lot of truth died’

“You will see a lot of important people here,” he said in the video.

Rodriguez was seen in the video trying to sell a little black book which allegedly had addresses and phone numbers. He had claimed that it had powerful people and victims of Epstein, communicating as much to the person undercover.

Alfredo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Epstein 's butler or Palm Beach house manager, was seen in a video after the Justice Department released the files. They made the final tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender public, and it included a video of an undercover FBI operation.

The video was taken two years after the FBI had wanted Rodriguez to turn over any Epstein documents, as per reports. However, he tried to sell the diary for $50,000. He also claimed that Epstein's partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now in jail, maintained a database of girls, including their naked images. “The teenagers, they had braces,” he said, but didn't provide evidence of said database.

Epstein's former house manager was arrested later for failing to turn over the book as evidence, but claimed it was his ‘insurance policy’. He expressed worries that Epstein would make him ‘disappear’, as per reports. Eventually he pleaded guilty to obstruction and got 18 months in jail. Rodriguez died in 2014.

He passed of mesothelioma, a cancer usually linked to exposure to asbestos. Rodriguez's death was ruled to be due to natural causes.

Now, the video has begun to circulate online amid interest in the contents of the Epstein files and many have reacted to the same.

Reactions to Alfredo Rodriguez video Sharing the video, one person wrote “The FBI knew all about Epstein’s crimes and list, 17 YEARS AGO!”.

Another added, “In 2009, Alfredo Rodriguez, butler to Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly tried to sell Epstein’s “little black book” for $50K. He described disturbing details of the sex trafficking operations and underage girls — unaware he was speaking to the FBI. And yet the network operated for many years after. How many warnings were ignored? How many victims were failed? Who was protected — and why? Accountability shouldn’t expire.”

Yet another person remarked “A lot of the truth has died with witnesses. Who's going to be left to tell it?”.

CNN reported that the original link where the video was found no longer included the document. “The file was originally dropped with the Epstein files but has now been REMOVED,” a person also wrote on X. However, this might be because the face of the undercover agent was visible in the video, and authorities did not want to put it out there.