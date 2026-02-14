Lifetouch reacts to Epstein files row, Leon Black link, as schools drop class photograph plans; ‘never provided'

Lifetouch, the company specializing in school photography, has now reacted amid a row over its mention in the Epstein files. Notably, the Justice Department has released the latest tranche of documents related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lifetouch issued a statement amid a row over the company's alleged mention in the Epstein files and its links to Leon Black. (X/@TheEpsteinFiles)

Lifetouch's name comes up in a document titled ‘electronic communication’ under Federal Bureau of Investigation. ‘LIFETOUCH NSS ONLINE P EDEN PRAIRIE MN,’ a sheet with multiple entries in the document shows. Notably, Lifetouch is not mentioned directly in Epstein's communications. The DOJ has made it clear that mere mention in the Epstein documents is not tantamount to wrongdoing.

Lifetouch, in its statement also clarified “Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities.”

However, Lifetouch remains in the center of the row due to the company's links with Leon Black. These links are not direct. Lifetouch was acquired by Shutterfly, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, whose former CEO is billionaire Leon Black. Black was mentioned in the Epstein files quite a few times. Emails have shown that Epstein's associates arranged meetings between him and Black in the time from 2010 to 2017. He's also mentioned in an email thread between FBI employees. The mail says someone ‘stated Epstein told her to give Black a massage while Black was naked and that someone stated another female gave Black a massage and he made her perform oral sex.’

Concerns about Lifetouch were spread via social media posts. “Your childrens’ photos are being uploaded to a database that’s owned by a pedophile,” a person wrote on X and has received over 670,000 views at the time of writing.