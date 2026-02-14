Lifetouch reacts to Epstein files row, Leon Black link, as schools drop class photograph plans; ‘never provided'
Lifetouch, the company specializing in school photography, has issued a statement amid a row over it being mentioned in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Lifetouch, the company specializing in school photography, has now reacted amid a row over its mention in the Epstein files. Notably, the Justice Department has released the latest tranche of documents related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Lifetouch's name comes up in a document titled ‘electronic communication’ under Federal Bureau of Investigation. ‘LIFETOUCH NSS ONLINE P EDEN PRAIRIE MN,’ a sheet with multiple entries in the document shows. Notably, Lifetouch is not mentioned directly in Epstein's communications. The DOJ has made it clear that mere mention in the Epstein documents is not tantamount to wrongdoing.
Lifetouch, in its statement also clarified “Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities.”
However, Lifetouch remains in the center of the row due to the company's links with Leon Black. These links are not direct. Lifetouch was acquired by Shutterfly, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, whose former CEO is billionaire Leon Black. Black was mentioned in the Epstein files quite a few times. Emails have shown that Epstein's associates arranged meetings between him and Black in the time from 2010 to 2017. He's also mentioned in an email thread between FBI employees. The mail says someone ‘stated Epstein told her to give Black a massage while Black was naked and that someone stated another female gave Black a massage and he made her perform oral sex.’
Concerns about Lifetouch were spread via social media posts. “Your childrens’ photos are being uploaded to a database that’s owned by a pedophile,” a person wrote on X and has received over 670,000 views at the time of writing.
Another added, “If you’re a parent, this should make your stomach drop! Every year, millions of families across America proudly display school photos of their children. On refrigerators. In picture frames. Sent to grandparents and relatives across the country. But here’s what most parents are never told…Those school photos are taken by Lifetouch — the largest school photography company in America. Lifetouch is owned by Shutterfly. Shutterfly was acquired by Apollo Global Management. And Apollo Global Management was co-founded by Leon Black — a name that appears in the Epstein files. That means millions of children’s images are uploaded into databases every single year by a corporate structure tied to someone connected to Epstein. Let that sink in!”.
This post has 1.4 million views at the time of writing.
Naturally, these concerns translated to real-world actions. Reports indicated that East Texas schools had dropped Lifetouch for student photos amid this row. The Herald Journal reported that the Box Elder School District in Utah was responding to concerns over Lifetouch photo privacy.
The company's current CEO, meanwhile, issued a statement with the intent of putting the matter to bed.
Lifetouch statement
“At Lifetouch, student safety goes beyond the camera lens. As a trusted partner to schools for 90 years, we’re committed to protecting the privacy and personal information of every student we serve. When Lifetouch photographers take your student’s picture, that image is safeguarded for families and schools, only, with no exceptions. Lifetouch does not – and has never provided – images to any third party,” they said.
Addressing the Leon Black links, the statement added “Funds managed by subsidiaries of Apollo Global Management are investors in Shutterfly, the parent company of Lifetouch. Neither Apollo nor its funds are involved in the day-to-day operations of Lifetouch and therefore no one employed by Apollo has ever had access to any student images.”
