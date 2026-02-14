Unrivaled bringing postseason semifinals to New York

The Unrivaled playoff semifinals on March 2 will take place at Barclays Center, home of the WNBA's New York Liberty and NBA's Brooklyn Nets, the women's 3-on-3 league announced Friday.

The chance to play in Brooklyn materialized after 21,490 fans packed Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena to watch a pair of Unrivaled games on Jan. 30, multiple media outlets reported.

That was a record attendance figure for regular-season women's pro basketball, according to multiple media outlets, with Unrivaled making $2 million in ticket, merchandise and sponsorship revenue from the stop.

Barclays Center seats 17,732 for basketball. The Liberty's average attendance in 2025 was 16,323, which ranked third in the WNBA.

"We've been in conversations with Barclays for a while," Unrivaled CEO Alex Bazzell told Front Office Sports. "We had already built a relationship. Candidly, we were looking at potential stops for next year, so we're in active dialogue with numerous venues across the country. This just so happened that the Nets were out of town. Coming off the heels of Philly, the excitement around it, we look at this as an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

Unrivaled's regular season concludes Feb. 27 and the first playoff round is scheduled for the next day in Miami, where all other league games have been played.

Semifinalists that clash in Brooklyn will be trying to reach the March 4 championship game back in Miami. The triumphant team gets to split $600,000 in prize money.

Unrivaled's eight teams deploy such WNBA stars as league scoring leader Marina Mabrey and assists leader Paige Bueckers .

Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP when her Unrivaled squad, Rose Basketball Club, won the inaugural championship last March.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.