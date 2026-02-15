Did Germany and France release the ‘full,’ unredacted Epstein files? Debunking viral claim

A claim is viral on social media that France and Germany have released the full and unredacted version of the files related to the US Department of Justice's probe into the late convicted sex criminal, Jeffrey Epstein. However, the claim is false. Jeffrey Epstein seen in an undated photograph that DOJ released. (AFP)

The unredacted Epstein files have not been released. So far, the DOJ has released over 3 million pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation. The files on the website remain redacted, while the unredacted files were allowed to be viewed by some lawmakers in the House Oversight Committee. On Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that "all the files" related to the Epstein probe have been released.

The claim about France and Germany releasing the unredacted files surfaced amid Pam Bondi's claims. For instance, here's a TikTok video where the user falsely claims that Germany and Trump released the Epstein files.