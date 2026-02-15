Edit Profile
    Did Germany and France release the ‘full,’ unredacted Epstein files? Debunking viral claim

    Viral claims that France and Germany released unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files are false; DOJ records remain redacted, seen fully only by some lawmakers.

    Updated on: Feb 15, 2026 10:59 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A claim is viral on social media that France and Germany have released the full and unredacted version of the files related to the US Department of Justice's probe into the late convicted sex criminal, Jeffrey Epstein. However, the claim is false.

    Jeffrey Epstein seen in an undated photograph that DOJ released. (AFP)
    The unredacted Epstein files have not been released. So far, the DOJ has released over 3 million pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation. The files on the website remain redacted, while the unredacted files were allowed to be viewed by some lawmakers in the House Oversight Committee. On Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that "all the files" related to the Epstein probe have been released.

    The claim about France and Germany releasing the unredacted files surfaced amid Pam Bondi's claims. For instance, here's a TikTok video where the user falsely claims that Germany and Trump released the Epstein files.

    What To Know About The Viral Claims

    Snopes, the fact-checking website, tracked down the earlier post on other countries releasing the Epstein files to a February 5 post on Facebook. Those posts claimed that the files were released by "other countries." Some posts were more specific and went on to claim that France and later Germany released the Epstein files.

    The popular fact-checking website also confirmed that the posts are misleading and, of course, factually incorrect. However, the claim continued to circulate on social media with some posts getting views in millions.

    Pam Bondi Says "All" Files Released

    In a letter to the Congress on Sunday, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said informed that all the files related to the Epstein probe in the DOJ's possession have been released. The DOJ also released a lit containing the names of 300 prominent people named in the files.

    “In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories,” Bondi wrote.

      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

