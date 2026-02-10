Jake Paul triples down on Bad Bunny criticism, then bizarrely blames it on X, ‘Idk what happened…’

Jake Paul clarified what he meant when he called Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen” after the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show. However, hours after tripling down on his comment about Bad Bunny, he claimed that he “loves” the singer and does not know what happened to his X account. Jake Paul triples down on Bad Bunny criticism, then bizarrely blames it on X (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (AP) Jake was called out even by his brother Logan Paul after he wrote on X, “Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.” People were quick to point out that Jake, too, lives in Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny is from. Jake Paul issues clarification Hours after being criticized for his comment, Jake wrote in an X post, “The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted, he's not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country. Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.”

To clarify: I wasn't calling anyone a "fake citizen" because they're from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you're publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I'm going to speak on it. Period. That's the same reason I called out Hunter Hess." Jake added, "If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that's what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

However, hours later, Jake bizarrely suggested that something was wrong with his X account. “Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf,” he wrote.