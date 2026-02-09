Is Lady Gaga a Trump supporter? Is she Hispanic? Super Bowl halftime show sparks buzz

Lady Gaga showed up at the Super Bowl 2026 to accompany Bad Bunny during his halftime performance, sparking a buzz online. She donned a baby-blue Flamenco dress for her surprise appearance, with a brooch with Puerto Rico’s signature flower, Flor de Maga, on her chest.

Gaga’s performance has renewed fans’ interest in her life and political leaning.

Is Lady Gaga a Trump supporter? Lady Gaga is not a Trump supporter. In fact, she said in an interview last year that she “prayed” that Donald Trump would not win a second term in office.

“The main thing is I have so much compassion and love for so many people that are afraid today,” the singer, who was born Stefani Germanotta, said in an interview with Elle UK.

“I want to acknowledge I’m a very blessed person and I feel really grateful for so much in my life every day. I know for a lot of people this election was devastating for their existence and so community is going to be the number one thing,” added Gaga, who previously performed at former Vice President Kamala Harris’s White House bid.

“This just reminds me that we need each other and supporting each other is important. I am one of many people that supports [the LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we’re not going down without a fight,” the singer further said, before adding, “We will stick together. It’s going to be hard but I’m up for it. We’re up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible.”

Is Lady Gaga Hispanic? Gaga is not Hispanic. She was born in New York City, and is an American of Italian descent.

Gaga’s parents, Cynthia and Joseph Germanotta, have Italian ancestry. Their family roots can be traced back to Sicily. Cynthia is reportedly of half Italian and half mixed ancestry, including French-Canadian, English, German, and Scottish roots.