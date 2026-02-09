Bad Bunny vs TPUSA: Which Super Bowl halftime show got more views? First figures in

Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium and the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) All-American Halftime Show unfolded on February 8 amid a political duel of halftime shows. The Super Bowl featured a political rivalry as TPUSA's All-American Halftime Show aired simultaneously. TPUSA garnered over 6 million views across platforms. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS)

Both halftime broadcasts aired simultaneously with the Super Bowl halftime, with Bad Bunny on NBC and TPUSA's halftime with Kid Rock on YouTube.

TPUSA crosses the 6 million viewership mark Data from various livestream platforms for TPUSA, including YouTube and Rumble, show over 6 million views. Over 5 million simultaneous on the TPUSA YouTube channel and almost 1 million on Charlie Kirk’s YouTube. Other than official YoTube there are 200k views on Magno News YT, 220k on TPUSA Rumble and 15k views on Kirk's Rumble.

At the TPUSA event, Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett were the main acts who garnered the cumulative online audience who were slated to boycott Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime.

X was initially supposed to webcast the show; however, pertaining to some licensing issue, TPUSA announced last minute that the halftime show will now be available to watch on theirofficial YouTube channel.

Will Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime cross the previous viewership mark? Bad Bunny is currently the most-streamed artist globally, which led the NFL to go along with the Puerto Rican rapper to headline the most anticipated and watched sports halftime.

Fans have been extremely excited since Bad Bunny was revealed as the main act for the Super Bowl LX halftime performance, and conservatives have criticized the choice of an all-Spanish singer for Super Bowl alike.

While the official numbers for the 2026 halftime show are not in yet, we can estimate an average from past shows. In 2024, Usher drew 123.4 million viewers, and last year, Kendrick Lamar had 133.5 million views. Lamar has been ranked the highest yet and has been placed on number one position by Billboard.

The 13-minute performance by the Latin artist included everything from a wedding to performances by well-known Latin celebrities dancing to his music. The performance also featured numerous references to his Puerto Rican ancestry and flags from latin American countries.