Donald Trump's first reaction to 'terrible' Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance: 'Nobody understands a word'
President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, even as the Puerto Rican singer sent a message of unity through football.
President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance in a Truth Social post. This came even as the Puerto Rican singer sent a message of unity through football.
“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.
He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”.
Trump further said, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.”
He ended the message with ‘Make America Great Again.’
Bad Bunny Super Bowl row
Trump's remarks come even as Bad Bunny has drawn flak over the display of foreign flags to convey the message of unity. Longtime ally of the president, Laura Loomer, sought an apology from the NFL and also threatened that someone should call ICE on the performance, over the presence of foreign flags.
She claimed there was nothing ‘American’ about the display. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer, has been in the eye of controversy since NFL announced he'd be the halftime performer.
A lot of people had pointed out that Bad Bunny hardly had songs in English, and his stance about ICE did not help. The singer's recent comments at the Grammy Awards, where he doubled down on his criticism only sought to increase the outrage.
Even before the halftime Super Bowl performance, Trump's administration had reportedly hinted that the president would not be tuning in to see Bad Bunny at Levi's Stadium.
