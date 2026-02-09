Donald Trump's first reaction to 'terrible' Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance: 'Nobody understands a word'

President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance in a Truth Social post. This came even as the Puerto Rican singer sent a message of unity through football. President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance. (REUTERS)

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”.

Also Read | Bad Bunny vs TPUSA: Which Super Bowl halftime show got more views? First figures in

Trump further said, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.”

He ended the message with ‘Make America Great Again.’