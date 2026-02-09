Bad Bunny brings dozens of flags to Super Bowl halftime show; sends 'together' message to Trump with football - Watch

Bad Bunny turned the heat up at Super Bowl 60 halftime show on Sunday evening as he pulled off a star-studded set at Levi's Stadium. However, what stood out was a tribute to the South American and Caribbean countries at the end of the performance. Bad Bunny kisses the flag of Puerto Rico as he performs during the Super Bowl 60 halftime show. (REUTERS)

In the final minutes of his performance at Santa Clara, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries as the performers around him carried flags of these nations. The performance ended with Bad Bunny saying, “God Bless America” amidst the flags. A message reading: “Only thing more powerful than hate is love” was displayed.

Notably, with Sunday's performance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to perform at the Super Bowl.

Here's the video of the moment when Bad Bunny displayed flags.