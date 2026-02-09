Bad Bunny brings dozens of flags to Super Bowl halftime show; sends 'together' message to Trump with football - Watch
Bad Bunny delivered a star-studded Super Bowl 60 halftime show, ending with a tribute to South American and Caribbean nations with flags.
Bad Bunny turned the heat up at Super Bowl 60 halftime show on Sunday evening as he pulled off a star-studded set at Levi's Stadium. However, what stood out was a tribute to the South American and Caribbean countries at the end of the performance.
In the final minutes of his performance at Santa Clara, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries as the performers around him carried flags of these nations. The performance ended with Bad Bunny saying, “God Bless America” amidst the flags. A message reading: “Only thing more powerful than hate is love” was displayed.
Notably, with Sunday's performance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to perform at the Super Bowl.
Here's the video of the moment when Bad Bunny displayed flags.
The 31-year-old singer from Puerto Rico has faced criticism from many, including Trump, over the performance. Trump has openly expressed displeasure at the league choosing Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime.
Amid these, and amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela over the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, Bad Bunny's message came across as powerful to many.
Trump Unhappy With Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show
President Trump reacted to Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday evening. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the performance "terrible."
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.
"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."
