Bad Bunny’s 'Ocasio 64' jersey explained: What is the singer's real name and its origin?
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl 2026 donning a 'Ocasio 64' jersey. The DtMF hitmaker’s performance comes after the NFL faced widespread criticism for choosing him as the Super Bowl Halftime performer.
Bad Bunny’s real name and the jersey
Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. However, he performs under the stage name “Bad Bunny” because of a childhood photo.
“When I was a little boy in school, I had to dress up as a bunny, and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face. And when I saw it, I thought I should name myself ‘Bad Bunny,’” he told ET in 2018. “It’s’ a name I knew would market well. A bunny is something so common that I thought to myself, every time someone sees one, they’ll remember my music.”
He told Today's Willie Geist in 2025 that Bad Bunny “fit perfect” for his stage name, adding, “There’s no bad bunnies, I think—even a bad bunny’s gonna look like a good bunny. It fit perfect on me because I could be bad, I could be good.”
Bad Bunny's all-white Super Bowl 60 halftime outfit, featuring a jersey reading “Ocasio 64,” has sparked speculation online about what it means and whether it has a possible link to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“Ocasio 64” was written on the back of Bad Bunny’s jersey. It quickly went viral on social media, with users wondering if it was somehow connected to the New York Congresswoman, who is of Puerto Rican origin, like Bad Bunny.
Many users seemed to assume that it must be connected to AOC, calling it “direct politicization” of the show.
While many wondered if Bad Bunny meant to make a political statement with his jersey, it is unclear what “Ocasio 64” really meant. While “Ocasio” is part of his name, it remains unknown what the “64” refers to.
Bad Bunny’s halftime performance
Bad Bunny’s performance was historic; he was thefirst Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the halftime stage. The singer’s performance featured various dancers, homages to Puerto Rican culture, songs performed by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, as well as a nod to his own speech at Grammy last week.
The event ended with fireworks that showed the Puerto Rican flag and a jumbotron message reading, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." Bad Bunny had shared a similar message while accepting his Grammy for album of the year.
The NFL has been slammed by many for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump, who skipped this year’s Super Bowl, told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview that he cannot stand the performers selected for the halftime show.
Trump specifically mentioned Bad Bunny andGreen Day, saying he was not pleased that they had been selected to perform. Both are critics of the US president.
“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.
Trump, however, clarified that the musicians are not his reason for not attending the game. “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” the US President said.
Trump added, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”
