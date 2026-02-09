Bad Bunny’s 'Ocasio 64' jersey explained: What is the singer's real name and its origin?

Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl 2026 donning a 'Ocasio 64' jersey. The DtMF hitmaker’s performance comes after the NFL faced widespread criticism for choosing him as the Super Bowl Halftime performer.

Bad Bunny’s real name and the jersey Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. However, he performs under the stage name “Bad Bunny” because of a childhood photo.

“When I was a little boy in school, I had to dress up as a bunny, and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face. And when I saw it, I thought I should name myself ‘Bad Bunny,’” he told ET in 2018. “It’s’ a name I knew would market well. A bunny is something so common that I thought to myself, every time someone sees one, they’ll remember my music.”

He told Today's Willie Geist in 2025 that Bad Bunny “fit perfect” for his stage name, adding, “There’s no bad bunnies, I think—even a bad bunny’s gonna look like a good bunny. It fit perfect on me because I could be bad, I could be good.”

Bad Bunny's all-white Super Bowl 60 halftime outfit, featuring a jersey reading “Ocasio 64,” has sparked speculation online about what it means and whether it has a possible link to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Ocasio 64” was written on the back of Bad Bunny’s jersey. It quickly went viral on social media, with users wondering if it was somehow connected to the New York Congresswoman, who is of Puerto Rican origin, like Bad Bunny.

Many users seemed to assume that it must be connected to AOC, calling it “direct politicization” of the show.