Who are the Green Day band members? What we know about the trio opening Super Bowl

Green Day’s appearance at the Super Bowl opening ceremony has brought attention on the ounk rock band. As one of the marquee musical acts tied to Super Bowl 60, the band’s role in the pregame celebrations has sparked interest among audiences. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025, in Indio, California. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The American rock group is set to perform during the opening ceremony ahead of kickoff. The NFL has described the performance as a tribute to the league’s history, with Green Day selected as a hometown act given the band’s roots in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Despite often being seen with additional musicians during live performances, Green Day has officially remained a three-member band throughout its decades-long career. The Super Bowl spotlight has prompted questions around the band’s lineup and the individuals behind its songs.

Who are the Green Day band members? Green Day is made up of three core members: Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

The trio formed the band in the late 1980s in California and went on to become one of the most influential punk rock acts of all time, with multiple Grammy Awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

Billie Joe Armstrong Billie Joe Armstrong is Green Day’s lead vocalist, primary songwriter and guitarist. Born in Oakland, California, Armstrong co-founded the band in 1986 after meeting bassist Mike Dirnt as a child.

He has been the creative driving force behind many of Green Day’s biggest albums, including Dookie and American Idiot. According to People, Armstrong has also worked on side projects outside the band and has spoken publicly about his recovery journey and sobriety.

Mike Dirnt Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, is the band’s bassist and a founding member. Raised in California, Dirnt bonded with Armstrong over music at a young age, forming the foundation of Green Day.

In addition to his work with the band, Dirnt has pursued side projects and business ventures, including hospitality and coffee brands tied to the band’s punk identity.

Tré Cool Tré Cool, born Frank Edwin Wright III, joined Green Day in 1990 as the band’s drummer. Known for his energetic playing style and onstage presence,

Tré Cool replaced original drummer John Kiffmeyer and has remained a constant presence since. The trio was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.