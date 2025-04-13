Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' | Watch

Green Day opened their Coachella set by performing ‘American Idiots,’ videos circulating on social media show. The protest song is an explicitly political track that was nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, Best Rock Song, and Best Music Video. Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' (greenday/Instagram)

Green Day's headlining performance can be streamed on Coachella's YouTube channel. Coachella is hosting a livestream both weekends on YouTube for the 2025 festival. Various performers on each stage can be watched across six channels.