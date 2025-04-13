Menu Explore
Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' | Watch

BySumanti Sen
Apr 13, 2025 11:22 AM IST

‘American Idiots' is an explicitly political track that was nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards.

Green Day opened their Coachella set by performing ‘American Idiots,’ videos circulating on social media show. The protest song is an explicitly political track that was nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, Best Rock Song, and Best Music Video.

Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' (greenday/Instagram)
Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' (greenday/Instagram)

Green Day’s headlining performance can be streamed on Coachella’s YouTube channel">Coachella’s YouTube channel">Coachella’s YouTube channel. Coachella is hosting a livestream both weekends on YouTube for the 2025 festival. Various performers on each stage can be watched across six channels.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
