Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' | Watch
BySumanti Sen
Apr 13, 2025 11:22 AM IST
‘American Idiots' is an explicitly political track that was nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards.
Green Day opened their Coachella set by performing ‘American Idiots,’ videos circulating on social media show. The protest song is an explicitly political track that was nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, Best Rock Song, and Best Music Video.