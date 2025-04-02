Menu Explore
Elon Musk calls for arrest of leaders of ‘fake’ NGOs that receive federal funds, ‘It’s a giant money laundering scheme’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 02, 2025 01:38 PM IST

"Really at this point, I think the word NGO and money laundering are almost synonymous,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk has called for the arrest of leaders of “fake” NGOs that receive federal funds. The Tesla owner said on Tuesday, March 1, that these people represent a politically connected “uniparty” that is involved in “money laundering” of taxpayer resources.

Elon Musk calls for arrest of leaders of ‘fake’ NGOs that receive federal funds (Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
Elon Musk calls for arrest of leaders of ‘fake’ NGOs that receive federal funds (Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

‘These are fake charities [run by] mostly Democrats’

Musk’s comments come as he is busy leading efforts to trim annual federal spending by $1 trillion to halve the deficit. “With respect to the non-governmental organizations, these sort of fake NGOs, I think there needs to be a number of arrests,” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief said in an interview on Fox News’ ‘The Five.’ “These are fake charities [run by] mostly Democrats… there’s sometimes a little bit of Republican in there, because they sometimes throw the Republicans a bone to say, ‘Hey, be quiet about this.’ So that’s where you start getting the uniparty thing going on.”

“But it is overwhelmingly to Democrats, and they give these billions of dollars to NGOs run by Democrats that then go through a whole network of additional NGOs — it’s a giant money laundering scheme. Really at this point, I think the word NGO and money laundering are almost synonymous,” he added.

President Donald Trump’s supporters often use the term “uniparty” to describe politicians of both major parties who have similar views on government operations, spending and foreign policy, which generally oppose Trump’s populist agenda.

Musk does not have the right to order criminal investigations. However, his influence is undeniable, and it might as well spread the idea among Trump’s appointees at the Justice Department and in US attorney offices.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but surely,” said Musk, SpaceX CEO and the owner of X. “I have a maniacal sense of urgency.”

Musk, however, did not specifically name any NGO or leaders he believes are corrupt.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
