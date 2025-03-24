‘Wholesome’: Amid reports of vandalism, adorable video of woman, 2 kids admiring a Tesla Cybertruck wins hearts | Watch

Amid reports of several people vandalising Tesla vehicles in the United States, an adorable video that has surfaced on social media is winning hearts. The clip shows a woman walking up to a Tesla Cybertruck with two children, and then lifting up the younger child to show him the interior of the vehicle. The woman and the children look visibly excited and amused. A Tesla Cybertruck at the company's store in Colma, California, US, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The video was shared by X user Doctor Jack, who captioned it, “Lately, I always check my sentry mode on my Cybertruck when I return to my vehicle but this is all I see. Many, many more people love Teslas than have a psychiatric condition against a material thing.”

‘What a wholesome moment that was’

Many X users took the comment section to praise the act. “Kids have a pure heart before they r taught to hate. Every kid loves the Cybertruck. That should tell us something,” Doctor Jack commented on the video he shared. “More people love Tesla than don’t. It’s just a small group acting out,” another user wrote. One said, “What a wholesome moment that was,” while another wrote, “Thank you for posting this great video! We all need to see the goodness in this world!”

“Great to see. There are many many more decent people than hateful vandals,” one user wrote, while another said, “My 7-year-old gives a thumbs-up to every Tesla we see driving—definitely one of those fans!” One wrote, “You know I'm not a kid but every time I see a cyber truck I get a feeling of exhilaration to know that I'm living in the most exciting times I'm a boomer and I have lived through so much technology and learn so much I always tell all my younger nieces and nephews these are exciting times the most amazing times ever.” “It’s refreshing to watch this. Glad to see there are still some good people in this world,” one user commented.

Tesla has been facing backlash in response to Elon Musk’s work in President Donald Trump’s administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While peaceful protests are being held, several cases of vandalism and violence have been reported too. In one of the recent incidents, a 24-year-old man named Daniel Clarke-Pounder was arrested for setting fire to a South Carolina Tesla charging station. In another incident, a Colorado Tesla dealership was attacked with Molotov cocktails and the words “Nazi cars” were spray-painted on the building.