Teslas set on fire with Molotov cocktails, shot with guns: Elon Musk's frustrated reaction to Las Vegas attack

A video showing several Teslas on fire has surfaced on social media, leaving people scared. The scene from Los Angeles is a part of the ongoing surge in protests and vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles and facilities. According to a statement released by the Los Vegas Police about the recent attack, “a subject wearing black clothing” was seen setting multiple Tesla vehicles on fire. Elon Musk reacted to a viral video showing the burning Teslas in Las Vegas. (YouTuber/@LasVegasMetropolitanPolice, File Photo)

Former Nevada State Senator Elizabeth Helgelien reposted the viral video and wrote, “Happening this morning in my town of Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames! This is horrific and evil, it must stop immediately!!!!”

What did Elon Musk say?

Elon Musk reacted to her share, calling the incident “insane”. The Tesla owner wrote, “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

Police says “targated attack”

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren told reporters, reported NBC News. “We do believe that it is isolated at this time. We do not believe there is further threat to the general public,” Koren continued.

The Assistant Sheriff said that the suspect “used what appeared to be a Molotov cocktails and a firearm to conduct his attack,” adding, “At least five Tesla vehicles were damaged to include two of which were engulfed in flames.”

What did social media say?

Most people shared comments supporting Musk. An individual wrote, “Just a few years ago, the people doing this were praising Tesla for being environmentally cautious. Now, look. VERY SAD!” Another added, “They need to be found, arrested, and convicted. This has to stop before someone is killed.”

However, some shared opposing views. An individual sarcastically posted, “You're so good at reading the future. You didn't see this coming?” An X user warned, “Your actions have consequences. Understand your faults.”

According to the police statement, besides several vehicles being fully engulfed in flames, the cops also found the word “Resist” spray painted on the building.

“LVMPD Counter Terrorism Detectives responded and learned that a subject wearing all black approached the business with incendiary devices. The individual used the devices to set multiple Tesla vehicles on fire. One incendiary device was recovered inside a vehicle un-detonated. It is also believed the individual fired at least three rounds from a firearm at vehicles,” the statement further stated.