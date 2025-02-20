Menu Explore
Elon Musk responds to ‘Indian-origin’ X user over remark on ‘white South Africans aren’t Africans’ debate

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 20, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Elon Musk's reply to an Indian X user over his remark on ‘white South Africans aren’t Africans’ debate has gone viral.

Elon Musk’s recent response to a post by an “Indian-origin” X user has created a stir on social media. The tech billionaire wrote that the X user made a “sound argument” while commenting on a post about a guest on a podcast who indicated that “white South Africans are not Africans” and that they are the “inferior species.”

Elon Musk’s post reacting to a share by an India X user has prompted varied responses. (AFP)
Elon Musk’s post reacting to a share by an India X user has prompted varied responses. (AFP)

The debate started with music executive Nota Baloyi's controversial remarks on white and black South Africans on the podcast The Hustlers Corner SA. Reacting to that, an X user whose name indicates he is of Indian-origin, posted a long note. His X bio also suggests that he is currently living in Chicago.

“If white South Africans aren’t Africans then; No brown British man is British. No black American is American. No white American is American. No black Jamaican is Jamaican. No black Frenchman is French. You cannot have it one way and not the other. White South Africans are Africans,” he wrote. Responding to the X post, Elon Musk said it is a “Sound argument.”

Elon Musk had earlier reacted to the post about the postcast with a single word answer, “Hmm.” Elon Musk, who is heading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s government, was born in Pretoria, South Africa.

Take a look at the posts here:

What did social media say?

Agreeing, an individual wrote, “Exactly. You can’t change the rules just to fit a certain narrative. If someone is born in a country, raised in its culture, and holds its citizenship, they belong to that nation, regardless of race. White South Africans are African, just like black Americans are American, and brown British citizens are British. It’s simple: Nationality isn’t about skin colour.” Another added, “How about if we just stop talking about color all together.” A third posted, “Absolutely. White South Africans are African, just as black Americans are American, brown Brits are British, and so on. If you argue otherwise, you're applying a double standard.”

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk's response?

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
