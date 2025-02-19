US woman who bragged about WFH job fired under DOGE cuts, Elon Musk reacts

An American woman who once bragged about the convenience of working from home has lost her job in the federal restructuring of the US government being spearheaded by Elon Musk. FElon Musk speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, his administration has undertaken significant efforts to reduce federal government spending and workforce size. Central to this initiative is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Under Musk's leadership, DOGE has aggressively pursued cost-cutting measures across various federal agencies. Several federal agencies have started mass layoffs that have affected more than 10,000 federal workers, according to USA Today.

In an executive order signed Tuesday, Donald Trump also instructed federal departments and agencies to make "large-scale reductions in force." This is over and above the estimated 75,000 workers who accepted Trump’s buyout offer of eight months of pay and benefit in exchange of their immediate resignation.

“I was terminated”

One person who was affected by the ongoing job cuts was a woman who goes by “That Blonde Girl” on X.

In a post shared on February 15, she wrote: “I was terminated from my dream job with the Children’s Bureau yesterday due to federal restructuring orders/DOGE. I am unemployed for the first time since I was 15 years old.”

This post and her termination came weeks after the American woman bragged about having no meetings all day as she worked from home. In a post dated October 2024, she had written: “Didn’t have any meetings today so I’ve been wearing my jammies all day but now I have a meeting in 30 minutes sooo putting on a hoodie. Eventually that WFH life gonna getcha.”

Elon Musk reacts

A screenshot contrasting her two wildly different posts is going viral on X currently.

Elon Musk, head of DOGE and a vocal supporter of return-to-office, reacted to the post with a single emoji that nevertheless spoke volumes about his stance on the issue.

The job and budget cuts, along with other policies, have sparked massive protests against Trump and Musk in parts of the United States. Demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, reported AP.