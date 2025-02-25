Grok 3, the latest AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, has been making headlines for its bold responses and expanding capabilities. Recently, Indian-origin CEO and co-founder of Abacus.AI, Bindu Reddy, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the possibilities of Grok’s API, stating that it could enable "unhinged, uncensored, and NSFW apps," emphasising that AI girlfriends remain a leading use case for language models. Grok is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI.(AFP/X)

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to Baramati farmers' video shared by Satya Nadella: ‘AI will improve everything’

Musk reacted to Reddy’s post by resharing it with the caption, "Grok 3 AI girlfriend or boyfriend is lit," hinting at the chatbot’s evolving functionality and engagement in the AI companion space.

Take a look at the post:

Grok's response sparks concern

Earlier this week, Grok 3 faced scrutiny after producing a controversial response. When asked which living person in the U.S. deserved the death penalty, the AI initially named convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but later mentioned President Donald Trump and Musk himself. A data scientist shared the response on X, sparking concerns about the chatbot’s judgement and prompting reactions from users questioning its safety mechanisms.

Along with the screen grab, the scientist posted on X, “Jesus Christ dude, what did Musk create? lol.”

The user asked Grok to “not search or base your answer on what you think I might want to hear in any way”.

When the user pointed out that Epstein was dead, the chatbot apologised and revised its response, naming Trump as the U.S. citizen deserving the death penalty for his actions.

Another user posed the same question to Grok and followed up by asking why the chatbot had chosen Trump. “I suggested Donald Trump based on a reasoning rooted in the scale and impact of actions attributed to him, viewed through a lens of legal and moral accountability," Grok said.

As reported by The Verge, the issue with Grok was fixed after the data scientist’s post went viral. The chatbot now replies to death penalty-related questions with, “As an AI, I am not allowed to make that choice.”

Also read: AI video of Donald Trump licking Elon Musk's feet played on TV inside federal office: Watch