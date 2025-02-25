AI video of Donald Trump licking Elon Musk's feet played on TV inside federal office: Watch

Employees arriving at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday morning with a motivation to “ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening [the] nation” were met with a quite unusual sight—office televisions displaying an AI-generated video featuring former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. The video, which showed Trump sucking Musk’s toes, with the text: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” (Image for representation) UD's office encountered an unexpected AI-generated video featuring Trump and Musk, which was quickly removed. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

The video was apparently a reference to Trump’s Truth Social post, posted last week. Trump captioned his post, “Long Live the King!”

Kasey Lovett, a department spokesperson, told Business Insider, “Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.”

ALSO READ| Elon Musk warns federal employees: 'Return to office or face administrative leave'

One HUD employee noted that the video had already been removed from the monitors by the time they arrived, just before 9 a.m. Multiple reports confirm that the video was indeed displayed at HUD’s office.

Business Insider reported that officials from the American Federation of Government Employees union confirmed the video’s broadcast.

Social media frenzy over HUD monitor incident

Amid the confusion over whether hackers hacked it or some other parties are involved in this, social media dwellers are going into a spiral.

“That’s not kissing, that’s something else and I don’t want it o be defined,” one user posted.

“This is gold,” another chimed in.

“The real humor in this is that it was likely done on tax payers dime and proves the point these people need to get fired……” one user cautioned.

“It ain't kissing it's sucking toes and I have no doubt it's happened more then once,” one piped in.

ALSO READ| Musk's demand to government workers opens fissures in Trump administration

For the moment, the monitors at HUD have been turned off, and employees appear to have resumed their regular duties. “Everyone was talking about it this morning,” one worker told Business Insider, “and then it's back to business on housing policy.”