What Bad Bunny said about his Super Bowl halftime performance, 'I want to bring to the stage…'

Bad Bunny said he is approaching his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance with many different feelings. The NFL faced widespread criticism for choosing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime performer.

"To be honest, I don't know how I'm feeling. There's a lot. I'm still in the middle of my tour. I was just at the Grammys last week. All of that," Bad Bunny said Thursday at a press event hosted by Apple Music, according to CBS News.

"I'm excited, but at the same time, I feel more excited about the people than even me — my family, my friends, the people who have always believed in me," he added. "This moment, the culture — that's what makes these shows special."

Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden hosted the conversation with Bad Bunny. The DtMF hitmaker, however, did not offer many specifics about what viewers will get to see on Sunday.

“It's going to be a huge party," he said. "What people can expect from me … I want to bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture. But I really don't, I don't want to give any spoilers. It's going to be fun."

Bad Bunny has previously appeared during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. His focus has remained unchanged, he said.

"My biggest pleasure is just to create, have fun doing it and connect with the people," he said. "That's what I'm always looking for every time I'm in the studio."

On being asked if he is planning to surprise guests, Bad Bunny said, "That's something I'm not going to tell you."

The criticism Bad Bunny faced The NFL has been slammed by many for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. Conservative organization Turning Point USA even promised a different halftime show featuring English-speaking stars. In fact, President Donald Trump, who will skip this year’s Super Bowl, told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview that he cannot stand the performers selected for the halftime show.

Trump specifically mentioned Bad Bunny and Green Day, saying he was not pleased that they had been selected to perform. Both are critics of the US president.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

Trump, however, clarified that the musicians are not his reason for not attending the game. “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” the US President said.

Trump added, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”