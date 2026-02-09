Will Bad Bunny perform in a dress at the Super Bowl halftime? What to know
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 halftime show stirs controversy, with Trump boycotting it and Polymarket giving a 19% chance he performs in a dress.
Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl 60 is going to be one of the most controversial halftime performances the league has seen. US President Donald Trump has boycotted it, and many others are expected to follow him in watching Turning Point USA's halftime show.
As the build-up around the halftime show comes along, a lot of misleading claims are doing the rounds on social media. One such concerns Bad Bunny performing at Levi's Stadium in a dress. In fact, the odds of Bad Bunny performing in a dress have risen significantly on Polymarket, a platform that lets users bet on real-life events.
In the build-up to the performance, the odds have risen 4%, with Polymarket showing a 19% chance of Bad Bunny turning up in Santa Clara, California in a dress.
But, despite the odds, what Bad Bunny is going to wear during the Super Bowl halftime performance. It will be revealed when the performance kicks off around 8:30 p.m. ET today.
Where And How Did The Rumor Originate?
The rumor about Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl 60 in a dress originated from an AI-generated image. The image claims to show Bad Bunny purportedly burning a US flag on stage during a concert. The debunked post was shared by many, including some who falsely claimed that it was from a rehearsal of Sunday evening's performance.
Bad Bunny has worn dress-like outfits on several occasions, including a black Burberry gown at the 2021 Grammys. He has also worn gown-inspired designs at high-profile events like the Met Gala. The rumor further gained ground amid this context.
