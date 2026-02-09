Will Bad Bunny perform in a dress at the Super Bowl halftime? What to know

Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl 60 is going to be one of the most controversial halftime performances the league has seen. US President Donald Trump has boycotted it, and many others are expected to follow him in watching Turning Point USA's halftime show. Bad Bunny poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1. (REUTERS)

As the build-up around the halftime show comes along, a lot of misleading claims are doing the rounds on social media. One such concerns Bad Bunny performing at Levi's Stadium in a dress. In fact, the odds of Bad Bunny performing in a dress have risen significantly on Polymarket, a platform that lets users bet on real-life events.

In the build-up to the performance, the odds have risen 4%, with Polymarket showing a 19% chance of Bad Bunny turning up in Santa Clara, California in a dress.