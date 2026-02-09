Did Bad Bunny burn the US flag on stage in a dress? Debunking viral concert hoax
Ahead of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, an AI-generated hoax image falsely showing him burning a US flag in a dress has gone viral.
Ahead of the controversial Super Bowl LX halftime opener by Bad Bunny, a hoax about the Puerto Rican singer has gone viral. A purported photo of Bad Bunny is going viral which shows the 31-year-old singer in a pink, blue and white dress burning the US flag on stage, supposedly at a concert.
However, the image is AI-generated. Ht.com can confirm that Bad Bunny did burn the US flag at a concert ahead of the Super Bowl.
Here's the viral photo:
Origin Of The Hoax: From A Facebook To Viral Fodder
The photo of Bad Bunny purportedly shared on the Facebook page Qbanguy which declares on the bio that it posts satirical content only. The photo has spread to platforms like X, TikTok, Reddit, misleading many. Some have even got millions of views.
Besides, USA Today reported that the image has a SynthID watermark, which confirms that it was generated using AI.
The hoax about Bad Bunny burning the US flag originated on social media around February 7 and February 8. Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance has been boycotted by many, including President Donald Trump.
Along with Bad Bunny, the iconic rock band Green Day will also take the stage Sunday at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
What Time Will Bad Bunny Perform At The Super Bowl?
Bad Bunny, when he performs at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, will become the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to do so. The Super Bowl LX halftime performances are expected to start around 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (EST).
