Did Bad Bunny burn the US flag on stage in a dress? Debunking viral concert hoax

However, the image is AI-generated. Ht.com can confirm that Bad Bunny did burn the US flag at a concert ahead of the Super Bowl .

Ahead of the controversial Super Bowl LX halftime opener by Bad Bunny, a hoax about the Puerto Rican singer has gone viral. A purported photo of Bad Bunny is going viral which shows the 31-year-old singer in a pink, blue and white dress burning the US flag on stage, supposedly at a concert.

Origin Of The Hoax: From A Facebook To Viral Fodder The photo of Bad Bunny purportedly shared on the Facebook page Qbanguy which declares on the bio that it posts satirical content only. The photo has spread to platforms like X, TikTok, Reddit, misleading many. Some have even got millions of views.

Besides, USA Today reported that the image has a SynthID watermark, which confirms that it was generated using AI.

The hoax about Bad Bunny burning the US flag originated on social media around February 7 and February 8. Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance has been boycotted by many, including President Donald Trump.

Along with Bad Bunny, the iconic rock band Green Day will also take the stage Sunday at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.