Kid Rock's music festival canceled? 'Rock the Country' controversy explained as Creed and Shinedown drop out
Kid Rock’s 'Rock the Country' music festival has canceled its July tour stop in Anderson County, South Carolina, following the departure of several high-profile performers from the lineup.
Earlier this week, ticketholders reported on social media that they received emails notifying them of the cancellation. Anderson County officials confirmed the decision Friday afternoon
“We are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year,” Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said in a statement to Fox8.
The two-day festival had been scheduled for July 25–26, 2026, at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.
Artist dropouts
The cancellation comes amid a wave of artist withdrawals from the Anderson lineup.
Rock band Shinedown publicly announced their exit on February 6, saying they did not want to participate in an event they believed could be divisive.
“Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song…Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the County Festival,” the group wrote on Instagram.
“We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division."
Rock band Creed also quietly disappeared from the festival’s official website and promotional materials around the same time. The band has not issued a public statement explaining its move.
Rapper Ludacris had previously dropped out of the Anderson dates well before the cancellation was announced. His representative later told Rolling Stone that his inclusion on the lineup had been the result of a “mix-up,” saying, "lines got crossed, and he wasn't supposed to be on there."
Additional artists, including Morgan Wade and Carter Faith, also withdrew from the lineup without publicly citing reasons.
Music festival canceled?
At this time, only the Anderson, South Carolina, stop has been canceled. The broader eight-city touring festival, which includes planned dates in states such as Texas, Florida, South Dakota, and New York, appears to remain on schedule.
According to recent promotional materials, headliners including Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and others are still slated to perform at various tour stops.
