TPUSA halftime show: Lineup for ‘All American Halftime’ revealed - When and how to watch

Dubbed the 'All-American Halftime Show,' TPUSA revealed that several big names, such as Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, were in it as headliners. The show will be aired during Bad Bunny's performance at the NFL Super Bowl 2026 Halftime on February 8, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) on Monday announced the lineup for their alternative show for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime, which many conservatives are boycotting over the performance of Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny.

TPUSA, now run by its founder, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, announced plans for the 'All American Halftime Show' amid the backlash over Bad Bunny. The NFL's choice of Bad Bunny as the performer for the halftime show drew criticism from conservative, including President Trump.

Trump even recently announced that he will not be in attendance for the Super Bowl over the Bad Bunny row.

TPUSA Halftime Time Show: When And How To Watch Turning Point USA's 'All American Halftime Show' will start airing from around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (February). It is scheduled to take place simultaneously with the NFL Halftime Show, which attracts billions of viewers worldwide.

How To Watch TPUSA Halftime Show? TPUSA's 'All-American Halftime Show' will stream on all the social media channels of TPUSA, including on YouTube, X and Rumble. It will also stream on DW+, Ream America's Voice, TBN, Charge! and National News Desk, TPUSA announced.

