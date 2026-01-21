Who is Erin Wheeler? South Carolina ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested in child assault case, ‘She continued punching them’

A special education teacher from South Carolina, who was honored as the 2025 Teacher of the Year at her charter school, has been arrested following allegations of assaulting a child. Erin Wheeler, honored as 2025 Teacher of the Year, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Erin Wheeler, 34, faces charges of unlawful child neglect for allegedly hitting the child on November 27, as per arrest records acquired by KWQC.

Wheeler, who teaches at South Carolina Whitmore School in Columbia, is accused of pursuing the child into a bathroom and repeatedly punching them in the forehead and upper body while the victim attempted to shield themselves from the blows.

Victim suffers bruises According to police reports, the victim suffered bruises on their arms as a result of trying to block the punches.

Authorities have stated that the alleged incident did not take place on school property.

Wheeler appeared in court in Lexington County last week, where a judge established her bond at $2,500 and issued a no-contact order between her and the victim, KWQC reported.

The mother of the victim, who remains unnamed, blasted the court’s ruling for granting the teacher what she referred to as a “low bond,” according to the outlet.

Erin Wheeler placed on administrative leave Officials from the charter school stated that they are aware of the allegations against Wheeler but stressed that the incident did not involve any of their students.

The school, which serves students in grades 9 through 12, announced that the educator has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

2025 Teacher of the Year In a statement, Executive Director Kim Dunbar asserted that Wheeler was recognized as Whitmore School’s 2025 Teacher of the Year in March for exemplifying “the essence of an outstanding educator.”

Her innovative methods in special education have not only revolutionized the learning experiences for her students but have also established a standard of excellence within our school, Dunbar continued. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Erin as part of our team, and this award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her hard work and impact.”

Wheeler received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Columbia College in 2014 and 2017, respectively, and commenced her teaching career at Whitmore School in 2015.