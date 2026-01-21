Edit Profile
    Did Don Lemon just lose press credentials? Here's the truth behind viral claim

    A Facebook post falsely claimed Don Lemon lost press credentials from three organizations. Despite being a satirical site, it gained 32,000 reactions.

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:08 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    A viral Facebook post from America's Last Line of Defense inaccurately asserted that former CNN anchor Don Lemon had his press credentials revoked after he shared video footage of a protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis on January 18, 2026.

    Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has received a formal warning from the Department of Justice due to a video in which he reported on anti-ICE protesters disrupting a church event in Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has received a formal warning from the Department of Justice due to a video in which he reported on anti-ICE protesters disrupting a church event in Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

    The anti-ICE protest interrupted the service, with demonstrators opposing David Easterwood, a pastor and local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, People reported.

    Did Don Lemon lose his press credentials? Viral claim has been debunked

    On January 20, the America's Last Line of Defense's post incorrectly stated that Don Lemon had lost his press credentials from three official organizations: the Press Society of America, American Free Press Professional, and the Certified Press Guild, all of which allegedly released statements denouncing his actions.

    The page is known for sharing satirical fake news, which acknowledges in its bio that ‘Everything on the portal is fiction.’

    Regardless of this fact, the Facebook post gained significant attention, amassing over 32,000 reactions and more than 4,000 comments.

    Don Lemon put ‘on notice’ by DOJ

    In a recent press conference at the White House, US President Donald Trump commented on the situation, stating that the "patriots" are being "abused" by journalists such as Lemon. He described the protest that took place on January 18 as “horrible.”

    The Department of Justice even placed Lemon “on notice”. Reacting to the moved, the 59-year-old journalist stated, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest.”

    In a recent update, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon denounced Lemon’s actions, stating, “A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest!”

    “It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo-journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice!” she added.

    Tensions and protests against ICE have escalated following the fatal shooting of Good in Minneapolis on January 7. The administration has defended Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer responsible for her killing, contending that he acted in self-defense. Protesters, along with Minnesota officials, have blasted ICE, urging the administration to withdraw its personnel.

