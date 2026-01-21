Is Renee Nicole Good's father a ‘Trump fan?’ POTUS makes explosive claim about ICE shooting victim

President Donald Trump seemed to suggest in his White House press briefing on Tuesday that the father of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman killed in a shooting by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on January 7, was his fan. A poster demanding justice for Renee Nicole Good and Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (File Photos)

As he spoke for over an hour, Trump started with the ongoing protests against the immigration raids in Minnesota. As he attacked the protestors, calling them paid, Trump also referred to the killing of Renee Good as "horrible." But the claim about Good's father, Tim Ganger, that Trump made, exploded on social media.

"ICE is gonna be too rough with somebody," Trump said about the death of Renee Good. "They're gonna make a mistake sometimes. I felt horribly when I was told the young woman had the tragedy.

"But when I learned her father is - I hope he still is, but I don't know - was a tremendous Trump fan," he added. "It's terrible. It's so sad. It just happens"

Is Renee Good's Father A Trump Fan? When reporters at the White House asked Trump how he knew Renee Nicole Good's father is fan of his, Trump said that he was told so "by a lot of people.”

“I was told that by a lot of people,” Trump said. “They said, ‘Oh, he loves you’ (and) I hope he still feels that way.”

Trump has toned down his rhetoric on Renee Good since the days after the shooting in Minneapolis on January 7. Initially dubbing Good as a "professional agitator," toeing the line of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who maintains that Good was involved in an act of “domestic terrorism.” But Trump has since expressed shock over the killing of Good, calling it "horrible" and expressing condolences to the family.

However, as of now, no report confirm that Renee Nicole Good's father is a Trump fan.

Also read: Who is Sara Larson? Minnesota woman fired from job after doxing ICE agent Jonathan Ross post Renee Good shooting

Renee Nicole Good Parents: What We Know Renee Nicole Good's parents are Donna Ganger and Tim Ganger. Donna Ganger described her daughter as one of the kindest and most compassionate people she had ever known. The parents spoke publicly after Renee's fatal shooting releasing a statement.

"We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone," the statement read.