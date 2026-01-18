Who is Sara Larson? Minnesota woman fired from job after doxing ICE agent Jonathan Ross post Renee Good shooting

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. While outrage over the incident grows, a woman, identified has Sara Larson, has encountered trouble trying to dox the federal agent. Sara Larson was identified as the woman who was attempting to dox ICE agent Jonathan Ross after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good. (X/@ShannonMFHill, X/@donkoclock)

Larson, who claimed to be Ross' neighbor, put out videos on social media, inviting people to target his residence after the incident. However, her actions appear to have backfired and Larson has now seemingly been fired from her job due to these videos.

Here is all you need to know about Ross' neighbor who tried to dox him.

Who is Sara Larson? Larson, the Minnesota woman, was employed by EastWest Acupuncture. She is a certified massage therapist and joined about two years back, as per a screenshot shared on social media.

Also Read | Would Trump pardon Jonathan Ross if he was convicted of Renee Good's shooting? POTUS says 'we're gonna have to…' Larson also had an employee bio at the acupuncture center, which has since been deleted. It noted that she grew up in Chaska and had been practicing massage therapy in 2014. As per the now-deleted bio, Larson specialized in pregnancy massage and had gained knowledge of both eastern and western massage modalities during her studies at Centre Point Massage and Shiatsu of Minnesota.

She has now deleted the video on Ross and appears to have gone off social media as well. As per claims made on social media, Larson said she'd begun to get ‘threats’ after her video and had gone to the police with it.

Meanwhile, EastWest Acupuncture has released a statement about firing the woman.

EastWest Acupuncture statement The statement appears as a pop-up on the establishment's website. It says “EastWest Acupuncture does not condone actions that promote harm, division, or hostility in any form. We believe in respect, professionalism, and thoughtful communication, and we strive to create a space that is safe and welcoming for everyone. We understand that people hold strong opinions, but we believe those conversations should always remain respectful and focused on ideas, not on harming individuals.”

The statement continues "We want to clarify the current situation. The individual involved in the recent viral video is no longer employed with EastWest Acupuncture. Their actions were their own and did not represent our standards, values, or expectations as a business. We also want to acknowledge what has followed. Some members of our team and their families have experienced threats, harassment, and false or misleading reviews. This has been very difficult for those affected, and we kindly ask for understanding and compassion as we work through this."

The establishment further added “EastWest Acupuncture believes in open and respectful dialogue. We do not support doxxing, harassment, or the sharing of personal information, and we hope any discussion surrounding this situation can remain calm, thoughtful, and constructive. We are documenting what is taking place and are working with the appropriate platforms and resources to help protect our team and our business. Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our staff, our patients, and our community, and on continuing to provide a welcoming, professional, and caring environment for all.”