Jonathan Ross put himself in danger; Minneapolis ICE shooting video analysis appears to clear Renee Good

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid ongoing operations in Minneapolis. The incident, captured on video, sparked nationwide outrage. Amid this, the Donald Trump administration has come to the federal agent's defense and alleged that Good tried to hit the agent with her car. A man walks by a series of posters memorializing Renee Good on January 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem went as far as to label Good a ‘domestic terrorist’ while Vice President JD Vance pushed the narrative on X that Good tried to run over Ross, prompting him to open fire.

Now, a video analysis by New York Times appears to suggest something different.

What the video analysis shows As per NYT, the video analysis focuses on some of the key contested moments of the agent's cellphone video and other footage. After Good's shooting, Alpha News had obtained footage from the agent's perspective which showed the car back up and then move forward, as the agent could be heard saying ‘woah’, before opening fire.

Also Read | Is Jake Lang OK? Concerning Minneapolis protest videos emerge; ‘brutally stabbed’ This video was used by Trump loyalists to claim that Good was shot when trying to run over the ICE agent. Now, NYT's analysis is claiming that visual evidence does not indicate Ross had been run over.

The publication noted that the footage they analyzed provided visibility into the positioning between the agent and Good's SUV, as well as the key moments of escalation. The footage also established that Ross had put himself in a dangerous position near her vehicle in the first place, as per NYT.

Federal officials probing Renee Good's partner Meanwhile, federal officials have opened a probe into Renee Good's partner, Rebecca, as per NBC News. They are checking whether she impeded the ICE agent moments before Good was shot.

Officials are also checking Rebecca's ties to activist groups. In Minneapolis, protests continue after Renee Good's shooting and the Trump administration has responded by sending an additional 1,000 agents to Minnesota.