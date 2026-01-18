Is Jake Lang OK? Concerning Minneapolis protest videos emerge; ‘brutally stabbed’

Jake Lang, pardoned Jan 6 rioter and Florida Senate candidate who organized a ‘March Against Fraud’ protest in Minneapolis on Saturday, was allegedly stabbed. Videos from the scene showed a crowd dragging Lang, who was visibly in pain and bleeding. Tensions remain high after the killing of Renee Good by a federal agent, identified as Jonathan Ross. Jake Lang walks away from counter-protesters during his "March Against Minnesota Fraud" (REUTERS)

As Lang's march started off, a counter-protest was organized by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump. The two groups clashed. Photos showed Lang, 29, bleeding from the back of his head. One local posted on social media that he was beaten following the clash on the steps of City Hall.

Videos posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, further showed that Lang was being kicked and pulled back as he attempted to get away.

“You’re being replaced! Do you not understand you’re being replaced!” Lang screamed. “We deserve a future for white Americans. Send the Somalis back.”

Lang could also be heard saying, “We don’t need weapons here, leave that s–t alone.”