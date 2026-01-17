Jonathan Ross' net worth takes a big leap; GoFundMe, GiveSendGo figures over $1M after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Jonathan Ross GoFundMe update: Crowdfunding campaigns supporting the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis have raised more than $1 million, turning the officer into a millionaire. Ross, 43, has not personally organized any of the fundraisers, but campaigns launched on GoFundMe and GiveSendGo have drawn tens of thousands of donations. Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in Renee Good's shooting. (X/@Joepsi)

The GoFundMe campaign alone has collected more than $747,000, while a separate GiveSendGo effort has raised over $279,000.

The GoFundMe organizer, Clyde Emmons, described Good as a "domestic terrorist” and wrote that Ross was “1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a GoFundMe.”

On GiveSendGo, campaign creator Tom Hennessey labeled Good “a radical leftist agitator” and urged “America First patriots” to support the “fearless” agent who “fired in self-defense to neutralize the threat.”

Although most donations were made anonymously, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was listed as the top contributor on GoFundMe, donating $10,000. Ackman later wrote on X that the shooting was a “tragedy,” adding that he had attempted to donate to a fundraiser for Good’s family but found it had already closed after raising more than $1.5 million.

Ross suffered internal bleeding in his torso during the encounter, the Trump administration said, though the severity of the injury remains unclear. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said he was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is reportedly examining whether Good had connections to activist groups involved in ICE-watch activities in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration has consistently backed Ross, arguing he fired in self-defense as Good’s SUV moved toward him. That explanation has been sharply criticized by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others, who point to video footage showing Good’s vehicle turning away moments before the shots were fired.

Graphic footage of the shooting quickly polarized public opinion. Supporters of Ross argue that Good was attempting to hit him with her vehicle, while critics say she was trying to leave the scene. Video shows Good’s red SUV blocking part of the road, her horn blaring, before officers approached and ordered her to exit the vehicle. As she began to drive forward, gunshots rang out.

Rebecca Good later said the couple had stopped after dropping off their 6-year-old child at school to observe the enforcement action. “We had whistles. They had guns,” she said in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have all claimed Good engaged in “domestic terrorism,” a characterization her family strongly disputes. “And we've seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good's info being posted (criminal history? She didn't have one),” her sister-in-law, Morgan Fletcher, wrote on Facebook.