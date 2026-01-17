Did ICE detain two Indian students in St. Louis Park? Viral post sparks outrage amid Trump immigration crackdown

A social media post claiming that two Indian students, who were employed at a restaurant in Minnesota's St. Louis Park, were detained by ICE agents has gone viral on social media. Two Indian students were allegedly detained by ICE in Minnesota amid immigration crackdown. (unverified viral image on X)

The arrest took place on the afternoon of January 16 (US time) during an unexpected inspection, M9 News reported. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the report.

This comes as US government has deployed thousands of immigration and border patrol officers to Minnesota in recent weeks — resulting in a surge of protests. Officials have reacted with arrests, tear gas, and even gunfire as the situation appears to be on the verge of spiraling completely out of control.

M9 News report suggests that the pair was arrested due to alleged visa infractions. Images circulated on X shows ICE agents handcuffing and escorting the men out of the eatery. They had allegedly interrogated the restaurant staff before taking them away.

As of now, the US authorities have not provided any official confirmation regarding the detention.

However, speculative reports have suggested the possibility that the students were working part-time without proper authorization — a violation of their visa terms.

Indian students alleged arrest sparks uproar Meanwhile, M9 USA post on X has garnered over 1 million views, with some expressing anger over the alleged arrest. “Where is the evidence that they were working illegal? You got evidence then talk else solely based on ICE terrorists actions is laughable,” one person wrote.

“They are allowed to work at restaurants though,” another commented.

Each year, lakhs of Indian students travel to the USA for advanced education. Particularly, those holding an F1 student visa often engage in part-time employment in the USA to support their living costs and daily expenses while pursuing their studies. Although it is against the law to work off-campus beyond the designated hours, students frequently find jobs in restaurants and hotels to make ends meet in the USA.