March Against Minnesota Fraud: Where is the Jake Lang-led protest? When will it start?

Jake Lang, a conservative influencer, has been promoting the March Against Minnesota Fraud on X. He urged "crusaders" to "take back" Minnesota from Democrats in a post. Jake Lang's March Against Minnesota Fraud is planned for January 17 at 1 p.m. from Minneapolis City Hall.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern that Somali community members would be harassed during the scheduled March Against Minnesota Fraud.

Route, location and timing of the March Against Minnesota Fraud The march will begin at Minneapolis City Hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, before progressing through downtown streets.

The Eventbrite page description for the march reads, “Christians and conservatives from across Minnesota and beyond will gather at Minneapolis City Hall for a peaceful public rally calling for transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.”

The event pages mention a general downtown route; however, no detailed street-by-street path has been published at the time of reporting.

The rally's advertised purpose is to protest what the organisers call “$8 billion fraud” in Minnesota's social service programmes, particularly focusing on claims related to day care providers and welfare funds.

Federal Prosecutors have noted that the total value of alleged fraud cases in Minnesota could exceed $9 billion, though Walz has asserted that the number is speculation without full judicial findings.

The event page says, “Participants will advocate for stronger enforcement of the law, protection of public resources, and leadership accountability at the state level, including calls for action from Governor Tim Walz.”

Why is the march happening? Conservative influencer Nick Shirley claimed in a widely shared YouTube video on December 26 that Somali-owned daycare centers had scammed the state out of $111 million.

The Trump administration declared it would block child care subsidies to Minnesota and seek audits of some day care providers as a result of the unsupported allegation, which garnered national attention.

Conservative figures like Lang have pushed the viral videos and posts alleging misconduct by Somali-owned businesses and providers.

President Donald Trump also increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minnesota after denigrating the Somali community.

Passports are now carried by U.S. citizens and legal Somali immigrants as well. Sales at immigrant-owned companies have decreased, too.

In the Twin Cities, protests and legal challenges have already been sparked by the deployment of federal officers and the tragic ICE shooting of Renee Good.