Another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis: What happened in Near North neighborhood? 5 points

Days after Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, another person was reportedly shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 8:24 AM IST
By Sumanti Sen
Days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, another person was reportedly shot by an agent from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 14. The DHS said in a statement that an officer “fired defensive shots to defend his life” after being attacked by the suspect.
Five things we know about the latest shooting so far
- The shooting took place in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North in Minneapolis. The call was reported at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday, sources told FOX 9.
- The City of Minneapolis said it is "aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis,” according to Live Now Fox.
- FOX News reporter Bill Melugin confirmed while citing law enforcement sources that ICE was making contact with a person who went on to allegedly assault an officer.
- The suspect was shot in the leg after they attacked the officer with a shovel during an arrest, the Associated Press reported, citing sources. The suspect ran as shots were fired. “I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran back to a house. No info yet on if anyone was actually shot - just that shots were fired. Very preliminary info - more as we get it,” Melugin wrote on X.
- The suspect is believed to be Venezuelan, according to Melugin. They are in custody, and are reportedly stable. “I’m now told a suspect, believed to be Venezuelan, was indeed shot, but is okay/stable and is now in custody,” he wrote.
