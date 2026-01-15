Another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis: What happened in Near North neighborhood? 5 points

Five things we know about the latest shooting so far

The shooting took place in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North in Minneapolis. The call was reported at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday, sources told FOX 9.

The City of Minneapolis said it is "aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis,” according to Live Now Fox.

FOX News reporter Bill Melugin confirmed while citing law enforcement sources that ICE was making contact with a person who went on to allegedly assault an officer.

The suspect was shot in the leg after they attacked the officer with a shovel during an arrest, the Associated Press reported, citing sources. The suspect ran as shots were fired. “ I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran back to a house. No info yet on if anyone was actually shot - just that shots were fired. Very preliminary info - more as we get it,” Melugin wrote on X.